Cincinnati Insurance Co. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $14,203,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

TRGP stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. 6,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

