Cincinnati Insurance Co. Has $3.40 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 111,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 83,045 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.03.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 63,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.