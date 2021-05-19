Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. Comcast makes up 1.2% of Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. 261,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,425,371. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.33 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

