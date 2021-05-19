Cindicator (CND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $669,930.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $42.66 million and $669,930.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 37.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00079598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01300305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.75 or 0.10594651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00059226 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

