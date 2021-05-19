Cineworld Group’s (CINE) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their reduce rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CINE. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 86.29 ($1.13).

Shares of Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 85.51 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.37. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.64. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63).

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Ashley Steel bought 15,191 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

