Citigroup Downgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Neutral

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.81. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.