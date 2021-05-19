Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale cut Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

