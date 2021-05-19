Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale cut Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84.

About Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit