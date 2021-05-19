Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total Sells 200,000 Shares

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 600 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $5,040.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

