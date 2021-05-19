Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,709.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 137,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.97. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,989. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.84. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

