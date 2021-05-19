Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder Sells 7,500 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katrin Suder also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 10th, Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00.

NET stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.71 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33.

Several research firms recently commented on NET. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

