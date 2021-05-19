Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down to $72.30

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.30, but opened at $70.07. Cloudflare shares last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 10,347 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.

The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.71 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $3,939,875.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 968,186 shares of company stock valued at $73,536,326. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

