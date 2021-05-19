CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.33

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 19281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

