Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola European Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $61.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $844,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,357,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after purchasing an additional 439,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.