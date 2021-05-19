Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Holdings Lowered by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp lowered its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Coherent makes up 8.4% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Central Securities Corp owned about 1.19% of Coherent worth $73,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coherent stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $257.13. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.56.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

COHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

