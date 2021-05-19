Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $24.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

CHRS opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 96,528 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

