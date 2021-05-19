Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,726 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

