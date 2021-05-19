Collateral Pay Hits Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $3.31 million and $509,424.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00071620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.83 or 0.00329677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00180496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.14 or 0.01097288 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034976 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,692,238 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

