Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.21 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.33. 58,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $120.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.13.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.