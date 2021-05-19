Colliers Securities Weighs in on Crexendo, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Crexendo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Crexendo stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a P/E ratio of 93.35, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 927.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

