Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

CLNY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. 3,411,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,667. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

