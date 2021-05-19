Comerica Bank Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

WRI opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $33.52.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

