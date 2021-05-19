Comerica Bank Sells 2,102 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Axos Financial worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,942.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,070 shares of company stock worth $821,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.