Comerica Bank Sells 3,761 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after buying an additional 757,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $13,006,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

