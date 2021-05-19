Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a PE ratio of 126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

