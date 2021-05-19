Commerce Bank Has $12.69 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

NYSE APH opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

