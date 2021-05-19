Commerce Bank Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMED opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.33 and a 200 day moving average of $273.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

