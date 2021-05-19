Commerce Bank Sells 511 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,300,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

