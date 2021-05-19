Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays started coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

