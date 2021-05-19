Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 125,301 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 81,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

