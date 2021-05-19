Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

