Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $162,087,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day moving average is $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,333 shares of company stock worth $37,310,704 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

