Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

