Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 27,480 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of AZN opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

