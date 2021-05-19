Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,435. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.