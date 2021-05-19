Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,315 ($17.18).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.99) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,554.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,448.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,023.55 ($13.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The firm has a market cap of £27.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

