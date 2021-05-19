Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 34,125 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.73% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $850.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

