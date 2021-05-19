Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 21,705 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMST. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $947.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.