Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,555 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 204,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBS stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

