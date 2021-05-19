Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 34,857 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after buying an additional 566,670 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 329,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $436,611.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,460 shares of company stock worth $3,088,182. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FLWS stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

