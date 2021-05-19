Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 217,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.52. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.41%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

