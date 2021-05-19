ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE COP opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.