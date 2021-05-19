Contentos (COS) One Day Volume Tops $17.00 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $46.12 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00078117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.32 or 0.01266368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00056109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00103725 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,641,215 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

