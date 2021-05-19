ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ContextLogic in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WISH has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $8.99 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 180,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

