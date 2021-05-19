Contrasting NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) & People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A People’s United Financial 21.57% 7.30% 0.92%

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. People’s United Financial pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and People’s United Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.53 $520.40 million $1.39 13.75

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NASB Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NASB Financial and People’s United Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 7 1 0 2.13

People’s United Financial has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.66%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats NASB Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans. The company operates 11 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. NASB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial and investment advisory, investment management, life insurance, financial management and planning, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers cash management, municipal banking, online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 417 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 631 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

