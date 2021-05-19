Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Copart in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $121.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

