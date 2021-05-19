CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) received a €35.00 ($41.18) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 189.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.80 ($28.00).

Get CORESTATE Capital alerts:

Shares of CCAP stock opened at €12.10 ($14.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €13.11 and a 200-day moving average of €14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87. CORESTATE Capital has a 1-year low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 1-year high of €24.24 ($28.52).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.