Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TeraGo in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.90 million during the quarter.

TGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

TGO opened at C$5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$108.87 million and a P/E ratio of -11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.06. TeraGo has a 1-year low of C$5.11 and a 1-year high of C$7.49.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

