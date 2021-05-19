Cormark Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APR.UN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.65.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$12.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$485.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.12. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$7.37 and a one year high of C$12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.