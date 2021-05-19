Cormark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.30 target price on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 132.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.03.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$0.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$212.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$59.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

