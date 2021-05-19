Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson Purchases 1,399 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $60,003.11.

GLW traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.19. 4,366,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.95, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,361 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Corning by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $562,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

